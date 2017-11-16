- Advertisement -

The Italian FA have spoken to Carlo Ancelotti about succeeding Gian Piero Ventura as the national team’s head coach, according to Sky.

The former Chelsea manager is the Italian Football Federation’s preferred candidate for the role and, although the 58-year-old is willing to listen to their offer, he is keeping his options open.

Italy are looking to replace Ventura, who was sacked following Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden.

His potential successor Ancelotti is yet to manage at international level having taken charge of eight different clubs during his 22-year managerial career, winning the Champions League three times.

His last job was at Bayern Munich where he won the Bundesliga in his first season but was sacked in September this year.

Ancelotti represented Italy as a player winning 26 caps but he is not the only name in the running for the job with Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, Zenit St Petersburg’s Roberto Mancini and Juventus’ Massimiliano Allegri also reportedly of interest to the Italian FA.

The Azzurri next play in March, with friendlies against England and Argentina.