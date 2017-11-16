- Advertisement -

Paris Saint-Germain boss Unai Emery insists world-record signing Neymar will stay at the Parc des Princes.

Speculation surfaced during the international break that the Brazilian is unhappy at the club he joined only in August.

Spanish media widely reported that Neymar told former Barcelona team-mates Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique he regretted leaving the Nou Camp.

And Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos told radio station Cadena Ser that Neymar would be welcome at the Bernabeu if he wanted to leave Paris.

But, speaking at PSG’s weekly press conference, Emery rejected any suggestion of interest from Real Madrid.

“When we took him (from Barcelona) it was with one precise goal,” he said. “The club and the president want him to stay and he’s going to stay here.”

Neymar cost PSG a record £200m when he arrived from Barcelona last summer.

He has gone on to score seven goals and register five assists in eight Ligue 1 appearances, helping his team build a four-point lead over Monaco at the top of the division after 12 games.

In an interview with L’Equipe, PSG boss Emery added: “The most important thing is the pitch and his performances there.

“All footballers are men before being footballers. I speak to Neymar, and it’s that which is more important than rumours.

“Adapting is different for each player and more or less quick. We’re doing everything to help him to adapt as well as possible.”