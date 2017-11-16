- Advertisement -

The League Management Company (LMC) has announced the new NPFL season will kick off January 14 and end on September 30, while the pre-season Super 4 will be played December 11 to 17.

This announcement puts the rest various speculations as regards the kick-off date for the new season.

LMC chief operating officer Salihu Abubakar said the draw for the fixtures and AGM will also be staged next month.

“The 2017/18 season will start at all centers on January 14 and in the first stanza, there will be three midweek matches on match days 2, 4 and 5, while the midseason break will be from April 30- May 5 and a longer break for the FIFA World Cup from June 14-July 15,” disclosed Abubakar.

“Resumption from the World Cup break will be on July 18 with match day 25 which will be the first of another three midweek matches in the second stanza.

The other two midweek fixtures will be on match day 27 and 29.”

January 5 is the cut-off date for compliance with redemption and settlement of any outstanding payment of salaries arising from 2016/2017 NPFL Season to players and coaches; and or provision of an acceptable Financial Guarantee to guarantee the overdue payments and a tentative payment plan from the Club proprietors.”

Another highlight of the calendar comes up on January 8, 2018 when the LMC, which is First Instance Body (FIB) will issue the NFF Club Licensing Certificate to qualified clubs that meet the criteria for participation in the 2017/2018 NPFL Season.