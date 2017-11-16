- Advertisement -

Javier Hernandez has denied claims he has asked to leave West Ham after the arrival of new manager David Moyes.

The Mexico forward has scored four goals since his £16m summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen despite the Hammers’ struggles in the Premier League.

Reports in Spain earlier this week suggested that Hernandez had asked to leave West Ham ahead of the January transfer window, with Mexican side Chivas his preferred destination.

But the 29-year-old said via his official Twitter account: “Completely false. I am 100 per cent committed to helping improve the situation we are experiencing all at West Ham.

“And as always I say this I am #chivadecorazón but I have not asked to leave West Ham in no time.”

Hernandez worked under Moyes at Manchester United, but started just five Premier League matches during the Scot’s 10-month spell at Old Trafford.

Moyes has welcomed the chance to work Hernandez for a second time, but is likely to be without him for the Super Sunday clash with Watford due to a hamstring injury he picked up while on international duty.

West Ham have won only two of their opening 11 Premier League matches and currently sit in 18th place.