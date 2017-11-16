- Advertisement -

Wolfsburg’s attempts to sign on-loan Liverpool forward Divock Origi on a permanent basis could get more difficult with every goal he scores, sporting director Olaf Rebbe has said.

Belgium international Origi arrived at Wolfsburg on a season-long loan without an option to make the deal permanent.

He has scored four goals and set up another in nine matches, and the Bundesliga side hope he might have a future at the Volkswagen-Arena beyond next summer.

“We’d act negligently not to try,” Rebbe told kicker, adding that Origi’s instant impact had not gone unnoticed and saying: “That makes it more difficult for us.”

With Origi’s Liverpool contract set to expire in 2019, next summer would represent the last chance for them to cash in on him.

For now, Wolfsburg remain patient, and “are proud that we were able to convince Divock” to join them on loan amid competition from other clubs, Rebbe said.

He added: “He feels good here, and we are working on the rest.”