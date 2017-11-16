- Advertisement -

Tottenham’s Eric Dier has told Sky Sports that Arsenal will face “the best Christian Eriksen we’ve ever seen” in Saturday’s North London derby.

Dier returned from a memorable international break this week, captaining England in the 0-0 draws with Germany and Brazil, but it was Eriksen who made the headlines, scoring a stunning hat trick in Denmark’s 5-1 World Cup playoff second-leg win against Republic of Ireland to clinch their place at the tournament.

The playmaker’s performance prompted Denmark boss Age Harried to say that Eriksen should be ranked among the world’s top 10 players.

And Dier said: “It’s great for Tottenham that Eriksen’s continuing to excel. We’re seeing the best Christian Eriksen we’ve ever seen at the moment. Hopefully he can keep going.”

Asked how Spurs were approaching the trip to the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, he said: “The mentality going into it is to win. Simple really.”

Harry Kane is expected to be fit to face Arsenal despite missing England’s recent friendlies and the striker is aiming to be the first player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches against Arsene Wenger.

Right-back Kieran Trippier has emerged as a key source of Kane’s goals and has told Sky Sports their effective linkup is no coincidence.

- Advertisement -

“We talk during and before games,” Trippier said. “Harry always says to me he wants the ball in early, so when I’m in those areas in the final third I don’t think twice.

“I know where he’s going to be because we practise in training and it’s my job to put it into dangerous areas. Obviously Harry knows me, knows that when I get the ball wide I look to get it into the box and most of the time he’s been there to score. Hopefully I can get in those areas as much as I can to try to chip in with a lot of assists so we can get him the Golden Boot again this season.

Trippier added: “He’s the best professional I’ve ever met. Even when I first came here you could see he’s a leader. He’s so dedicated. At training he’s the first one in, last one out. Nobody works so hard and nobody deserves it more than him.

“The whole team recognise how good he is and you feel confident going into games knowing he might score one, two or three. But there’s not one person at Spurs who thinks, ‘I’ll have a day off here.’ Everyone works hard at this club, every player, playing or not. Harry sets the tone and other senior pros set the tone with him. Everyone works hard for each other.”