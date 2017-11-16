- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are bracing up for an unfavourable first round draw at next year’s World Cup in Russia after they are placed in Pot 4 alongside seven other lowest ranked qualifiers.

The Eagles are grouped with Serbia, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, Korea Republic and Saudi Arabia.

The October FIFA rankings which has Nigeria 41st in the world was used for this seeding.

The top seeds are in Pot 1 – hosts Russia, defending champions Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

These teams will each head a first round group.

Former Nigeria World Cup star Benedict Akwuegbu said that notwithstanding being drawn in a tough first round group in Russia, the Eagles promise a lot next year.

“We now have young and hungry players, Alex Iwobi and Victor Moses, who want to make a name for themselves at the highest level,” Akwuegbu said.

“That was one of the reasons they came out of ‘The Group of Death’ in the qualifying series.

“They also have a German coach, who does not pick his team on sentiments, unlike the time when some coaches just played their friends.

“He only has to work more on the central defence and then this team can go very far, maybe the farthest by any Nigerian team at the World Cup.”

The World Cup draw will be staged in Moscow on December 1.

- Advertisement -

The seedings:

POT 1 POT 2 POT 3 POT 4 Russia Spain Denmark Serbia Germany Peru Iceland Nigeria Brazil Switzerland Costa Rica Australia Portugal England Sweden Japan Argentina Colombia Tunisia Morocco Belgium Mexico Egypt Panama Poland Uruguay Senegal Korea Republic France Croatia Iran Saudi Arabia