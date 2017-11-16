- Advertisement -

Former Nigeria coach, Adegboye Onigbinde, has said the Super Eagles are not yet a complete team despite beating South American giants Argentina 4-2 in a friendly match in Krasnodar, Russia, on Tuesday.

However, Onigbinde, who spoke on the telephone on Wednesday, believed the Eagles, who have qualified for the Russia 2018 World Cup, could win the tournament if the right things were done.

The veteran coach advised Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr to work on his goalkeeping department to be ready for the World Cup.

“The Eagles have been on a steady rise in recent times,” the former Shooting Stars manager, who led the Eagles to the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, said.

“They qualified for the World Cup with a match to spare, ending the qualifying campaign unbeaten and also beat Argentina– and they can only go higher.

“The Eagles have a technical team employed to ensure they do well at competitions and I believe they should know what to do after seeing the way the team played both halves against Argentina. As I have said, the team can go on to win the World Cup next year if the right things are done—part of which is giving them quality matches to play to prepare them for the task ahead.”

He warned the Eagles not to allow their defeat of Argentina go to their head, urging them to work harder.

The former CAF member said, “The victory over the Argentines is good but it doesn’t mean that the team have arrived. Nigeria have more work to do and the coach should know that it can only get tougher at the World Cup and the preparations for it must be top-notch. They are inching closer to perfection but no team in the world is 100 per cent. Coaches keep working on their teams to get the best for each match and competition.”

Onigbinde added, “Even if they don’t win the World Cup, the Eagles – if they keep up with their performance and team spirit – have the ability to cause upsets in Russia. The coach needs to look into the team and strengthen the weak areas such as the goalkeeping department.

“The team look good but they need reinforcements to enable them to keep up the performance and do better. The players should guard against being overconfident because they have defeated Argentina.

“No two games are the same, and the same Argentina we beat 4-2 may meet us at the Word Cup and beat us silly.”