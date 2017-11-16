- Advertisement -

The Super Eagles have made a big statement ahead of the World Cup after they stunned two-time world champions Argentina 4-2 in a friendly on Tuesday, according to sports minister Solomon Dalung.

Nigeria are ranked 41st in the world but they outscored the fourth best team in the world Argentina with goals from Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Bryan Idowu.

“We engaged the team to test and from the outcome of what happened (vs Argentina) there is no doubt that Nigeria has made a statement,” Dalung declared.

“Nigeria are not going to Russia as spectators, but as contenders.

“The joy of it all is that there is a unity of purpose among the administrators, our players are in high spirit and they are prepared to make Nigeria proud.”

Dalung said but for the consensus of all stakeholders in the Nigeria’s football family, the Eagles’ victory against Argentina could not have been possible.

“When I talk about stakeholders, I am looking at football fans, I am looking at the media, the private sector, the government, partners and the promoters,” he added.

“But we will continue to work hard to make this country proud. If we enjoy this type of support, I want to assure Nigerians that trophy will be heading towards the greatest economy in Africa, the giant of Africa, Nigeria.”