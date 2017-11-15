- Advertisement -
Gian Piero Ventura was sacked as Italy coach on Wednesday after the four-time champions failed to reach the World Cup finals.
The veteran coach’s fate was sealed after a crisis meeting of the Italian Football Federation (FISC) in Rome.
The 69-year-old had refused to resign despite a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden on Monday saw Italy miss the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.
