- Advertisement -

Gian Piero Ventura was sacked as Italy coach on Wednesday after the four-time champions failed to reach the World Cup finals.

The veteran coach’s fate was sealed after a crisis meeting of the Italian Football Federation (FISC) in Rome.

- Advertisement -

The 69-year-old had refused to resign despite a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden on Monday saw Italy miss the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.