The Confederation of African Federation (CAF) organising committee for CHAN 2018 has released the schedule for the tournament.

In a statement released by the continental body on Wednesday, the draw is scheduled to take place on Friday.

“The four pots consisting of the 16 qualified teams were decided on the basis of a ranking established taking into account the performances at the past editions of the final tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues,” CAF said.

The organising committee also approved the calendar for the final tournament which will run from January 13 to February 4, 2018.

The championship will be held in four cities of Casablanca (Group A), Marrakech (Group B), Tangier (Group C) and Agadir (Group D).

The opening and final matches will be played at the newly refurbished Mohamed V Complex in Casablanca, which also hosted the second leg final of the Total CAF Champions League 2017.

The four pots:

Pot 1: Morocco (host), Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, Libya

Pot 2: Cameroon, Guinea, Nigeria, Zambia

Pot 3: Congo, Uganda, Rwanda, Sudan

Pot 4: Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania, Namibia