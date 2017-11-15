- Advertisement -

Manchester City’s current form under Pep Guardiola is “similar” to that of the Spaniard’s formidable 2010/11 Barcelona side, according to former defender Danny Mills.

City have started the new Premier League season unbeaten in 11 games – scoring 38 goals – which sees them top of the table and eight points ahead of closest rivals Manchester United.

Former City right-back Mills, who made 54 appearances for the club during a five-year spell, has likened the side’s recent form to that of Guardiola’s treble-winning Barcelona squad six years ago.

Barcelona won La Liga and beat Manchester United in the Champions League final that year, a performance which Sir Alex Ferguson described as “the best team he has ever faced” during his career at United.

“What I’ve been really impressed by with Pep is that it was always going to take time for him to get used to the Premier League but he’s concentrated on people and getting the right people in place,” Mills told Premier League Daily.

“The way he wants to play has been crucial and he never wants to divert from that. When he came in last season he said this is how I’m going to play, whether it goes good or bad this is how we play in this style, and he’s built on that.

“The way that they play I think now is the most similar a team has played since when he was in [managing] that Barcelona side.

“Entertainment wise, they are by far the best team to watch in the Premier League – possibly in Europe.”

City’s vast array of attacking options in Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero are playing a leading role in the side’s form this season.

But it is midfielder David Silva, who has produced seven assists in 11 appearances, who Mills feels is instrumental in their performances.

“He’s absolutely brilliant. He’s a genius,” added Mills. “His touch, his vision, his ability to pick a pass is sublime.

“When you’ve got an incredibly fluid front four, five or six, at times, running all over the place he’s the player that can pick that pass.

“It’s just an outstanding line-up and maybe because of those names he’s maybe not quite getting the attention that he would normally get.”