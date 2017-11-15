- Advertisement -

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave Real Madrid next summer, according to fresh reports in Spain, though club captain Sergio Ramos has declined to comment on the speculation.

Ronaldo, 32, is reportedly fed up with how he is being treated at Madrid and, according to El Chiringuito de Jugones, he has asked the club hierarchy to facilitate his exit at the end of the season — a request which was refused.

AS added that Ronaldo, who is under contract until 2021, and his camp are unhappy that he is no longer the best-paid footballer in the world and that they see Madrid’s interest in attackers such as Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as evidence replacements are already being lined up.

Speaking after he had scored two penalties in Spain’s 3-3 friendly draw in Russia on Tuesday, Madrid skipper Ramos appeared frustrated with the renewed Ronaldo speculation, saying: “Ask him [Ronaldo], I lose track of these things.”

Sources at Ronaldo’s agents, Gestifute, told ESPN FC in the summer that he wanted to leave Spain after it emerged he was being called to court to answer charges of a €14.7 million tax fraud, in a case that remains ongoing.

Leaked footage from his court appearance in July showed the former Manchester United player telling the judge that he wanted to return to England as he never had any tax issues there.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has previously played down the idea that the club would offer a payrise to help Ronaldo meet all his tax liabilities.

The player himself said after October’s 3-1 Champions League defeat at Tottenham that he was not interested in a new deal and “very happy with the contract I have.”

Ronaldo has just one La Liga goal so far this season as Zinedine Zidane’s side have fallen eight points behind leaders Barcelona in the table. He has, however, scored six times in four Champions League appearances.