- Advertisement -

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung, has said Nigeria’s qualification for the World Cup Russia 2018, is a confirmation that the is not going there as a spectator.

This is even as he has attributed the successes recorded so far to the cooperation of all stakeholders, adding that should the team continue to enjoy this type of support, the trophy will be heading towards Nigeria.

The minister said this at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He used the occasion to officially informed members that the Super Eagles has qualified the nation for the World Cup.

He noted that the Super Eagles players, having completed the match with Algeria and rounded up all the competitions without conceding any goal in the entire campaign, showed enough proof that they will go far in the competition.

According to Dalung, “I congratulate Nigerians and the government of Nigeria but the rider to that was that in our plans for Russia 2018, we have a driving philosophy, our principle for 2018 is that Nigeria is not going to Russia as spectator, we are contenders and that the world should watch out for the new Nigerian soccer.

- Advertisement -

So, we engage Argentina and Argentina is one of the highly ranked football association in Nigeria.

“So, we engage the team to test and from the outcome of what happened yesterday (Tuesday evening) there is no doubt that Nigeria has made a statement. The joy of it all is that there is a unity of purpose among the administrators, our players are in high spirit and they are prepared to make Nigeria proud.

“This victory couldn’t have been possible if there was no consensus of all the stakeholders in the football family, when I talk about stakeholders, I am looking at football fans, am looking at the media, private sector, the government, partners and the promoters.

“But we will continue to work hard to make this country proud, if we enjoy this type of support I want to assure Nigerians that trophy will be heading towards the greatest economy in Africa, the giant of Africa, Nigeria.”