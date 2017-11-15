- Advertisement -

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has singled out Brian Idowu and Francis Uzoho for special praise after his side defeated Argentina 4-2 in a friendly in Krasnodar on Tuesday evening.

The Super Eagles found themselves 2-0 down to ‘La Albiceleste’, but a brace from Alex Iwobi and goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Idowu saw them claim an impressive victory.

Idowu and Uzoho were half-time substitutes, replacing Ola Aina and Daniel Akpeyi respectively to make their debuts for the senior national team.

“Brian is a team newcomer, but he’s not the only one. We have three new players, and I would like to highlight our 19-year-old goalkeeper Uzoho. He played well,” Rohr said at the press conference attended by Sport Express Russia.

“Such matches are specially designed so that we can evaluate new players in the team. We have three players who have a special relationship with Russia. There’s also Ahmed Musa and the captain of the team, he has a connection here through the family.

“Brian played well, scored a goal. His prospects depend on how he will perform at the club. His debut, I’m happy.

“On his position we have other options, so who will play better will be in the team.”