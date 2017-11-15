- Advertisement -

More football stakeholders on Wednesday hailed the remarkable performance of the Super Eagles, after their hard-earned victory over the Albiceleste of Argentina in the international friendly match at Krasnodar, Russia.

NAN report that the Super Eagles battled from a 2-0 deficit to trounce the two-time world champions 4-2 in the keenly-contested match.

The Grade A friendly match, was one of the series of matches lined up by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), to prepare the Super Eagles for the upcoming Russia 2018 World Cup.

Ifeanyi Udeze, a former Super Eagles defender told newsmen in Lagos that the team exhibited and played with confidence against their South American opponents.

Udeze commended the players for the victory, and urged them to remain steadfast as the country prepares for the 2018 World Cup.

“The players did well and also played well against Argentina in the encounter and should be commended.

“Coming back from two goals down to win the match showed that the players have the confidence and zeal needed to go far in the upcoming 2018 FIFA Mundial,” he said.

In the same vein, Festus Allen, a former coach of 3SC FC of Ibadan said that the win was a morale booster for the team.

Allen urged the NFF to organise more friendly matches for the Super Eagles in the build up to the FIFA World Cup.

“The win is a confidence and morale booster for the players and there is the need for us to play with more countries that have also qualified for the tournament.

“By so doing, our team will be fit and ready to represent the country in Russia,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles were the first African country to qualify for the 2018 World Cup after topping their group that had Cameroon, Algeria and Zambia.

Other African countries that also qualified for the FIFA flagship tournament are: Egypt, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia; the Egyptians last played at the World Cup in the Italia ’90 edition of the tournament.