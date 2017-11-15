- Advertisement -

Neymar says Brazil “tried everything” against England after they were held to a 0-0 draw at Wembley on Tuesday evening.

Brazil flourished in 2017, topping South America’s World Cup qualifying group by 10 points after winning 12 and losing just once in 18 games.

However, the five-time world champions could not see out the year with a victory, as a plucky England side frustrated Brazil’s star-studded attack.

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar says Brazil ultimately came up against an England side who like to defend more than most.

“We tried everything. We had ball possession and we had chances to score, but we knew this was a squad which defends more than other teams,” Neymar told reporters after the game.

- Advertisement -

“I’m satisfied with our game, we didn’t give chances to our opponents, we tried to create them. We made things difficult for them and that’s a good thing for us.

“It’s a good way of training, of working – of seeing what’s lacking so that we could win. But I’m happy with the year we had, we will end in a good manner, and that’s all that matters.”

Brazil coach Tite echoed Neymar’s sentiments regarding England, though he offered a respectful nod regarding Gareth Southgate’s approach.

“They were like ice, really cold, they never lost their minds,” Tite said.

“We have scored many goals this year but not today because England played really well, blocking our offence. They were trying to close out the space and they had a lot of mental power.”