David Moyes says West Ham would be “stupid” not to sort out their defence ahead of his first game in charge at Watford on Sunday.

West Ham, who hired Moyes last week after sacking Slaven Bilic, have conceded 23 goals in 11 games, the worst defensive record in the league.

The Scot said: “We would be stupid if we didn’t look back.

“We’ve looked at the goals we’ve conceded and we have got the worst defensive record in the league. We’ve got to try and find a way of stopping that.”

West Ham are currently 18th in the Premier League standings and Moyes feels a change in attitude is needed in the London club.

“Ultimately, they’ve got to be a bit more humble for each other, work for the team, and score goals together and defend together.

“We must start from scratch and give the players a chance to start again.”

The former Manchester United boss revealed his priority is to make his squad work harder in order to get more wins than his critics have forecast under him.

“I can only do that by getting the players onside and making sure they are doing the right things,” he added.

“They’re telling me they want to work hard, be organised and disciplined. I hope once I’ve done that, they won’t be complaining.”

This week Moyes added Stuart Pearce, Alan Irvine and Billy McKinlay to his management at West Ham.