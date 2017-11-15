- Advertisement -

Former Abia State governor and African Pillar of Sports, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the victory of the Super Eagles over Argentine as unprecedented and remarkable.

According to the football enthusiast, the Nigerian national team has demonstrated renewed skills in their football endeavours.

While praising the players for making Nigeria proud again, Kalu urged them not to relent in their efforts to maintain the leading position in subsequent competitions.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, Kalu acknowledged the football expertise of the Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr.

He said, “the well-deserved victory of the Super Eagles against the Argentine team is inspiring and worth celebrating.

“The Super Eagles’ players have demonstrated uncommon soccer sagacity”.

The former governor while wishing the Super Eagles continued success in future competitions, urged governmenst at all levels to promote sporting activities in schools.