- Advertisement -

Nigeria and Chelsea striker Victor Moses says he wants to win the 2017 CAF African Footballer of the Year Award following a stellar campaign at club and international level.

The Super Eagles international helped the Blues lift the English Premier League trophy and they also reached the FA Cup final last season.

On the other hand, he was part of the national team which became the first African side to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 26-year-old winger is delighted with his nomination for the continental award, crediting hard work throughout the season.

- Advertisement -

“It would be great to win an award and be the best in Africa. It would mean a lot to me. It is something I would keep for the rest of my life, and it would be like a dream come true. We will see the outcome!” said Moses.

“I am very proud and delighted. It’s been a great year for me so far. We won the league, we got to the FA Cup final. I really enjoyed the season last year and I’m very happy with how it went. I want to continue in that way.

“I must have done well! I have worked so hard to be among the nominees and I guess they saw that. I played a vital part in our league win, and I am pleased with the way things have been going recently.”