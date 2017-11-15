- Advertisement -

Marcos Rojo is aiming to make his Manchester United return in next month’s Champions League fixture against CSKA Moscow.

The Argentina international was a regular in Jose Mourinho’s side last season before suffering knee ligament damage in April, with the 27-year-old having not featured since.

But Rojo has now set his comeback date for Manchester United’s final Champions League group stage fixture on December 5 at Old Trafford, with the club needing just one point to qualify for the knockout rounds.

“Tomorrow (Wednesday) I am going to play with the reserves in a friendly match,” Rojo told TyC Sports. “I feel good. Up until now, I have not had any problems but training is not the same as a match.

“In three weeks we have a Champions League game and if all goes well tomorrow, I could play in that.”

Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have all laid claims to starting roles in Mourinho’s defence during Rojo’s absence, while Victor Lindelof was also signed in the summer for £31m.

But Rojo, who has earned 54 caps for Argentina, is eager to regain his place in the United team in order to secure his place at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“I have to win my place back in the team so that (Argentina) coach Jorge Sampaoli considers me for the World Cup,” Rojo added.

“I have been out a while but I am determined to get back into the national team. I want to show Sampaoli how good I am.”