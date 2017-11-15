- Advertisement -

Akinade Onigbinde, coach of FRSC FC of Abuja, on Tuesday, described Super Eagles as “truly super” with the 4-2 thrashing of Argentina.

Onigbinde told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victory was deserving.

He said that Nigeria’s global ranking in football would definitely appreciate with the friendly match results.

He added that “we out-marked the Argentines in almost every aspect with full confidence and determination.”

The coach, who reiterated his confidence in the Super Eagles, called for more grade A friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Russia on Nov. 14 trounced Argentina 4-2, thanks to Iwobi’s two goals as well as Iheanacho.