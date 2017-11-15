- Advertisement -

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have announced they have picked two possible base camps at the World Cup in Russia and listed proposed top friendlies to prepare the Super Eagles for the tournament.

“A final site would be selected out of the two after inspection and approval by the technical crew led by coach Gernot Rohr,” disclosed NFF vice-president Shehu Dikko.

“This is in furtherance of our commitment to ensuring there are no issues outstanding that could constitute distraction before the World Cup.

“All plans for the World Cup are on course and a number of high-profile preparatory matches have also been agreed, subject to the final draw on 1st December.

“The entire programme would be unveiled after the draw.”