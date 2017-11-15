- Advertisement -

Super Eagles skipper Mikel Obi has revealed a new 3-5-2 system used by coach Gernot Rohr held the team back in the first half as they tried to master it and that explained why they fell behind by two goals after 34 minutes.

The Eagles fought back from this setback to record another famous victory over the highly-rated Argentines.

Rohr has mostly used a 4-2-3-1 since he took charge of the team in July and Mikel explained they struggled in the first instance to get used to a new 3-5-2

The China-based midfielder said: “We played a new system today we never played before so we struggled to find our feet in the first half but at the break, the coach spoke to us and we corrected our mistakes which helped us to fight back.

“Our team is still work in progress.”

Germany-based defender Leon Balogun made a similar suggestion.

“Considering the fact we played like that system for the 1st time makes it even greater!” he tweeted.