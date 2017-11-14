- Advertisement -
Nigeria’s Super Eagles have defeated Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly match played on Tuesday.
Sergio Aguero and Ever Banega had put Argentina two goals up before the Super Eagles staged a remarkable comeback.
Alex Iwobi scored a brace while Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu scored one apiece to hand Nigeria the bragging rights.
