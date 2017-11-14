- Advertisement -

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have defeated Argentina 4-2 in an international friendly match played on Tuesday.

Sergio Aguero and Ever Banega had put Argentina two goals up before the Super Eagles staged a remarkable comeback.

Alex Iwobi scored a brace while Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu scored one apiece to hand Nigeria the bragging rights.

- Advertisement -

Get more stories like this on Twitter & Facebook

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]

AD: Dr Olatunji reveals a 30 days cure for small manhood, weak erection and premature ejaculation [Click to read more]

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR