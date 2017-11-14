- Advertisement -

Akwa United will give their head coach, Abdu Maikaba, full support following his appointment as coach of Nigeria’s U-17 side, the Golden Eaglets.

Maikaba who guided the Promise Keepers to their Aiteo Federation Cup success last season is now expected to combine his role as the club’s head coach with that of the Golden Eaglets, a task that will be made more cumbersome as the Uyo side will also compete in the CAF Confederation Cup for the second time next year.

But officials of the Uyo side are prepared to give the gaffer the enabling environment to perform the tasks dutifully.

“We don’t have problem with our coach (Maikaba) combining the two jobs,” an official of Akwa United said.

“We are proud of his appointment as it shows he is recognised for the good job he has done here.

“He has our full support and we will do all we can to make sure he succeed here and with the national team.

“We won only the Federation Cup last season but we want more next season. It will be nice to win the League and the CAF Confederation Cup too.”

Maikaba joined Akwa United last season after two seasons with Wikki Tourists.