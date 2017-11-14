- Advertisement -

Eniola Aluko has been left out of England’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

England interim manager Mo Marley had previously claimed she would “100 per cent” consider picking Aluko, who has not added to her 102 caps since April 2016 after a dispute with the Football Association over racial discrimination.

Marley’s 26-player squad does include first England senior call-ups from Keira Walsh and Leah Williamson, though, while goalkeeper Karen Bardsley returns for the first time since breaking her leg at Euro 2017.

“I know Keira and Leah well from the women’s under-19 set-up and they are both talented young players with lots of potential and playing well for their clubs, and I am pleased to welcome them into the senior squad,” said Marley.

“These matches are hugely important to the World Cup qualifying campaign and we will be looking to get two good results, and finish 2017 in strong fashion.”

England started their qualifying campaign in September with a comprehensive 6-0 win against Russia – which proved to be Mark Sampson’s last game in charge before he was sacked as manager for conduct during his time at Bristol Academy.

The Lionesses will face Bosnia & Herzegovina at Walsall’s Banks’s Stadium on Friday 24 November (7.05pm KO).

They will then travel to Colchester where they will play Kazakhstan at the Weston Homes Community Stadium on Tuesday 28 November (7.05pm KO).

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool), Mary Earps (Reading), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Gemma Bonner (Liverpool), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Jess Carter (Birmingham City), Alex Greenwood (Liverpool), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Casey Stoney (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Manchester City), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jo Potter (Reading), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Forwards: Karen Carney (Chelsea), Danielle Carter (Arsenal), Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Arsenal)