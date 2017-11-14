- Advertisement -

Arsene Wenger admits he could manage an international team after his reign at Arsenal has ended.

Wenger, who has been with the Gunners since 1996 and is the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, has been under pressure in recent months in north London.

Arsenal are currently sixth in the table, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, and face Tottenham in a massive north London derby this weekend.

However, Wenger already appears to be making plans for his next job, telling beIN Sports that he could potentially transition into an international management role ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Maybe, yes, I will do it at some stage but until now I like to be involved every day, in the life of the club because the real test is there,” he said.

- Advertisement -

“Four or five weeks, it’s a different experience, it’s more concentrated. But I believe the real experience to manage a team is on a daily basis but I will not always have the physical strength to do that so maybe I will move into that.

When asked if the opportunity interested him, he replied: “Yes of course. I haven’t decided that, it is just a fact that my life is linked with football, it will be linked with my physical state but until the end of my life I will be in football.

“I don’t know in what kind of position, as a director, as a manager. For as long as possible as a manager but one day that will stop. I will stay in football of course.”