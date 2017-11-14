- Advertisement -

Former England and Manchester City winger Trevor Sinclair has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after being held for allegedly drink driving.

Sinclair was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, common assault and criminal damage on Sunday after a woman suffered minor injuries when she was hit by a car.

He was later arrested on Monday on suspicion of a public order offence and assaulting a police officer.

The 44-year-old has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said they attended a disturbance at a house on Victory Boulevard in Lytham at 8.45pm on Sunday.

“Officers attended the property and found a man had already left the property in his car, a Tesla X60D,” he said.

“A short time later officers found the vehicle which had been involved in a collision with a woman pedestrian on Clifton Drive. She received minor injuries.”

Sinclair, who also played for West Ham, QPR and Cardiff, won 12 caps for England including four appearances in the 2002 World Cup.