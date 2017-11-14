- Advertisement -

Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain defender, Dani Alves, has labelled compatriot Gabriel Jesus as “the new Ronaldo”, insisting the youngster will “get even better”.

Jesus who made his senior debut for Brazil in September 2016 has to his credit eight goals in 12 appearances.

Alves likened the 20-year-old to the Brazillian legend ‘Ronaldo’ at a press conference ahead of his country’s friendly game against the England’s Three Lions.

He said, “I said this before and I will say it again, Gabriel Jesus has everything to become the new Ronaldo,” adding that “For all that he’s done, all that he’s achieved, there’s no pressure. He’s doing what he loves.

“I wasn’t joking when I called him the new Ronaldo. They have a similar drive. He’s already great and will get even better.”

Jesus joined Manchester City in January and, after 20 appearances, 14 goals and five assists, has shown his future at the Etihad Stadium under manager Pep Guardiola is bright.