Nigerian defender William Troost-Ekong has issued a warning to the Argentine national squad ahead of their international friendly on Tuesday.

Ekong is on loan from Gent of Belgium at the Turkish club Bursaspor and says facing the Albiceleste would accord the Nigerian squad a huge opportunity to show what they are made of.

The clash comes after the Super Eagles clinched a spot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup unbeaten in a group tagged the Group of Death

The 24-year-old defender opted to represent Nigeria at senior level in 2015 and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youth team player has 15 caps. He has also been shortlisted for the 2017 African Player of the Year Award.

“I am not scared to play against any team. But, of course, we hope for a favourable draw. We have to believe in ourselves just like we did in the qualifying campaign,” said the defender.

“Many doubted us winning a group with Cameroon and Algeria, and look where that got us! The experience garnered playing for the Super Eagles has been life-changing for me.

“Facing some of the best forwards in Africa, whilst having to perform and deliver for such a football-loving nation like Nigeria is a pressure that improves you as a player.

“I enjoy being with the team and working with quality players. Playing alongside someone like Leon Balogun with his quality has definitely helped, but I would feel just comfortable playing next to anyone now.”