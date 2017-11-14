- Advertisement -

Officials have revealed the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will meet soon to discuss a proposal for African World Cup qualifiers to play friendlies during the FIFA window in March.

Nigeria, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia will be Africa’s five flag bearers at Russia 2018.

However, all five teams will be engaged in AFCON 2019 in the next FIFA window in March and this will be the last window before the World Cup in June in Russia.

Super Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye said Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has proposed that the next FIFA window should now be used by the World Cup finalists to prepare for the global soccer finals.

- Advertisement -

“In the few days CAF will meet to deliberate a proposal by the NFF president on using the FIFA window in March for the World Cup flag bearers to play friendly matches ahead of Russia 2018,” Ibitoye disclosed.

So, instead of playing against Seychelles in March 2018, the Eagles will play a top-rate team during that window.

There have been media speculations over possible Eagles opponents in pre-World Cup friendlies, but Ibitoye maintained likely opponents will be lot clearer after the December 1 draw in Moscow.