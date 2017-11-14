- Advertisement -

Coach Gernot Rohr has said the Super Eagles will not change their tactics in today’s friendly against Argentina simply because super star Lionel Messi will not play the game.

Eagles spokesman Toyin Ibitoye disclosed that Rohr told the media he will not alter his approach to this match because Messi has been left out of the encounter, insisting that Argentina are a quality team with several other world-class players.

“Rohr has said there will be no change to his approach to this match because Argentina have quality, they have very dangerous, world-class players besides Messi,” Ibitoye said

“We are like the fans disappointed he won’t play this game, but it won’t change our approach to it.

“But we as a team have played against him several times already.

“This match will give us an indication of how good we are against one of the top teams in the world.”

Ibitoye confirmed the return of skipper Mikel Obi for today’s game after he was rested for the final 2018 World Cup qualifier in Algeria.

He said youngster Francis Uzoho could also get his chance to feature in the match.

Kick-off at the impressive new FC Krasnodar Stadium will be 5.30pm Nigerian time.