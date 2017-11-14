- Advertisement -

Russian club Amkar Perm has insisted that Brian Idowu remains a Russian player despite his recent call-up to the Nigerian senior national team.

The defender was born in St. Petersburg, Russia to a Nigerian father, while his mother is half-Russian, half-Nigerian. The left-back was aged 3 to 6 when he lived in Owerri, Nigeria.

Idowu, 25, is part of the Nigeria squad that will face Argentina in an international friendly match which will be played at the Stadion FK Krasnodar in Krasnodar, Russia on Tuesday.

Amkar Perm, who campaign in the Russian Premier League, have released the following statement about Idowu.

- Advertisement -

A club statement read: “Defender of Amkar Perm Brian Idowu was summoned to the national team of Nigeria for a friendly match with the national team of Argentina.

“Both teams will meet on Tuesday, November 14, in Krasnodar.

“We draw your attention, the participation of the 19th number of red-black in a friendly game on his status of a Russian in games for the club will not be affected.”

The Russian Football Union operate a ‘6+5’ foreigner limit to help develop domestic talents.

The rule allows a maximum of six imports to play a Russian Premier League match while at least five must be homegrown.

At the moment Idowu is not considered a foreigner on the Amkar Perm team sheet.