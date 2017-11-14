- Advertisement -

Ronaldinho believes Philippe Coutinho is a perfect fit for Barcelona and hopes he can eventually secure a move to the Nou Camp from Liverpool.

Coutinho, who has scored four goals in his last five games, was the subject of three failed summer bids from Barcelona, the last of which was worth an initial £113m.

Barca are expected to renew their interest in the 25-year-old in January and Ronaldinho told Sky Sports he would like to see Coutinho lining up for his former club.

“I would be very happy to see such a talented player wear the shirt I wore for so many years,” said Ronaldinho, who is in London this week as a Football for Peace ambassador.

“I believe the way he plays will perfectly suit Barcelona and would be delighted to see a player of such quality wear the shirt.

“I like the way Coutinho plays and the type of football he brings. Those types of qualities will hopefully help Brazil win the next World Cup.”

Brazil face England at Wembley on Tuesday evening and Ronaldinho believes Gareth Southgate is building a side that can compete in major tournaments.

“I follow them closely and you can see a lot of young players coming into the team,” he said.

“Even though they’re not very well known right now, they’ve got talent and will only get better.

“This England team won’t be about individuals but about the strength of the group. I think they’ll have a good World Cup.”