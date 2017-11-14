- Advertisement -

Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel has explained that having a high-profile friendly against a heavyweight like Argentina shows that the Super Eagles have become stronger.

Nigeria, who were the first African side to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, will play their final match of the year tonight when they take on the South Americans in a friendly in Krasnodar.

“It’s good for us to hold a match with Argentina, we met repeatedly, it’s a very good indicator that they chose us,” Mikel said at a press conference, as quoted by Ria Sport.

“It shows that we have become stronger, our style of play has changed, we have achieved a number of successes.

“This is also seen and that’s why they chose us as a sparring partner, which will be a good test for both teams.”

Argentina and Nigeria have met in the group stage in three of the last four World Cups. ‘La Albiceleste’ have won all three matches by a one-goal margin.