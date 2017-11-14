- Advertisement -

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu believes Ikechukwu Ezenwa has what it takes to be in goal for the team at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup despite calls for the recall of the retired Vincent Enyeama.

Ezenwa has been favoured ahead of the likes of Daniel Akpeyi, Dele Alampasu and Dele Ajiboye in recent games for the Super Eagles.

He was in goal in the home and away fixtures World Cup qualifying fixtures against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and the qualifiers Zambia and Algeria.

The FC IfeanyiUbah goalkeeper came under criticism for his poor display in last Friday’s fixture against Algeria with some already clamouring for the return of the experienced Enyeama ahead of the World Cup.

But Shorunmu, the Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper at the 2002 World Cup finals in South Korea and Japan, insists the former junior international is good enough to maintain his position between the sticks at the mundial.

“Footballers have off days and I don’t think it is fair for anyone to crucify Ezenwa on the basis of his performance in just one game,” former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Shorunmu said.

“He did well in all the previous games and we need to encourage him and not castigate him.

“I believe he has all the ability to become even better that is if we all give him our support and not crucify him.”