Moroof Oluwa, the Secretary-General of Nigeria Referees Association (NRA), on Monday said the association promoted 862 referees into different higher categories for efficiency and enhanced officiating.

Oluwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, while speaking on improving the standard of referees, that the association would continue to evaluate the performance of referees periodically.

He said this would be done with the intention of ensuring the members made progress in efforts to improve officiating nationwide.

“Eight hundred and sixty-two (862) referees and assessors passed into various grades, out of the 1,350 candidates that were examined in the second week of August,’’ Oluwa said.

The NRA secretary-general then urged the referees to continue to ensure fairness in officiating football matches.

Oluwa said the association would always expect the best from the promoted persons.

“We expect them to get to the peak, with fairness and hard work as their watchword,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Nigeria Referees Association (NRA) had in August organised a promotion examination for its members.