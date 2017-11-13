- Advertisement -

Algerian national team coach Rabah Madjer says the Super Eagles of Nigeria were scared of them after playing to a 1-1 draw on Friday.

Madjer was speaking after their last match of their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier campaign in Group B, saying Gernot Rohr’s men were scared of losing the match.

However, goals from John Ogu and Yacine Brahimi’s penalty saw the Desert Warriors securing a point at home.

“In the second half, after the goal from Nigeria, I had to make some changes. I pulled out (Riyad) Mahrez who was tired and replaced (Zinedine) Ferhat in his place,” Madjer said to El Bahdja Radio.

- Advertisement -

“I brought back (Baghdad) Bounedjah who brought a lot in front. We created a lot of opportunities and if we had been effective, we would have won.

“Moreover, Nigeria was scared of us during the second half. They saw that we could win.”

The North Africans will face Central African Republic in their next international fixture on Tuesday, while Nigeria are in Russia for a friendly against Argentina’s Albiceleste.