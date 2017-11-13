- Advertisement -

Home-based Super Eagles defender Matthew Etim is keen on a move to hometown club, Akwa United, despite his current club Enugu Rangers’ determination to hold on to his services.

The right-back has attracted interest from the Promise Keepers who will compete in the CAF Confederation Cup next year after lifting their second Aiteo Federation Cup trophy last season.

But, Enugu Rangers who had a disappointing outing in the league last season and are planning to rejig their squad ahead of the new season, are determined to hold on their vice-captain.



“They (Rangers) don’t want me to join Akwa United but I have told them that I want to leave,” Etim opened up in a chat.

“I have done my best for the club and I believe it is time to move on and face further challenges.

“They have agree to send my clearance papers to Akwa United and in a couple of days I should be with my new team.”

The defender was part of the home-based Super Eagles side that played at the 2016 African Nation Championship in Rwanda.