Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has said the club is missing the experience of former defender, Pepe.

Nacho insisted that he has learnt so much from Pepe, who joined Turkish champions Besiktas on a free transfer this summer.

“I learnt so much from Pepe and we miss his experience,” Nacho told Cadena Ser.

“My honest opinion is we do not need to sign another central defender, you can see Vallejo and Varane have both missed spells through injury.

“Vallejo was impressive against Las Palmas and that experience will be invaluable for his development – we have five players who can play in those positions at this club, the competition is tough.

“Everybody can see there have been changes to the squad from last season and now we are not as experienced, but we cannot yet tell if that will make our situation better or worse,” said Nacho