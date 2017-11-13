- Advertisement -

Manchester United are preparing to break their own transfer record by signing Marco Asensio.

The Real Madrid forward has been eyed up by Jose Mourinho and United as they prepare to make a £177million move for the 21-year-old, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

That would break the record transfer fee paid by United, set by the signing of Paul Pogba for £89m in the summer of 2016.

The newspaper is also claiming that the Portuguese manager has reached out to Asensio over a potential switch.

And there are suggestions he could be paid a staggering €27m (£24m) a season to make the move – or £461,000 a week.

A move for Asensio would see the youngster put pen to paper on five-year contract at United.

This all comes as the Old Trafford club are reportedly preparing to splash out in the transfer window next summer.

Asensio has been in fine form for Real Madrid this campaign, scoring four goals and providing two assists for team-mates across his eight starts.

He has been selected as part of the Spain squad for their fixtures over the international break.

Asensio featured as a 65th-minute substitute, replacing club team-mate Isco, as Spain won 5-0 against Costa Rica on Saturday.

Man United’s desire may however be mere day dreaming recalling that has been enjoying his 2017–18 season. He scored his first goal for the season with a 25-yard finish in a 3–1 win against FC Barcelona at the Camp Nou, for the Supercopa de España.

He repeated the feat with a similarly spectacular effort in the second leg, in a 5–1 aggregate triumph. And as an indication that the 21 year is thoroughly enjoying his place at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium extended hi contract on September 28 till 2023 and it will take indeed a huge investment and convincing to get him out of the deal.