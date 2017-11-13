- Advertisement -

Tottenham are “not the same” without Harry Kane but that does not make them a one-man team, says Sebastian Bassong.

Kane withdrew from Gareth Southgate’s England squad to play Germany and Brazil due to injury last week, but his club manager Mauricio Pochettino has since confirmed he will be fit to play against rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Last month, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola suggested Spurs where a one-man team when he listed “the Harry Kane team” alongside Chelsea and Manchester United as their title rivals.

But former Spurs defender Bassong has disputed the claim, saying Kane is only able to thrive because he is surrounded by team-mates playing with confidence.

Bassong believes that as a product of the club’s youth system, Kane will bring an extra edge to Saturday’s game – he has scored six in Tottenham’s previous five league meetings with Arsenal

- Advertisement -

“I think it is (essential he plays against Arsenal). He’s their man striker, he’s their goalscorer and he’s like a talisman in the team,” Bassong told Premier League Daily.

“Especially in a game like the derby, because he’s a home-grown player and you can add his spirit into the game and that makes it really important that he features in the game.

“Tottenham without Harry Kane is not the same team, it doesn’t mean they’re a one-man team, but he’s playing a big part in the game.

“For Harry Kane to score as many goals as he does he needs to have confidence in his team-mates. The offensive player is going to help you win the game because they are the one scoring goals.

“The defenders have a job that is just as important, you’re just not under the light as much, what matters the most is the team.”