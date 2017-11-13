- Advertisement -
Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is to face a trial in his native Thailand over his company King Power’s alleged failure to pay £322m in taxes.
The Thai Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct confirmed overnight that the case had been accepted and the trial will begin in Bangkok on February 12.
- Advertisement -
King Power was granted a monopoly over duty free shops at airports in Thailand in 2006, and the company allegedly owes the Thai government £322m.
However, Srivaddhanaprabha has always denied any wrongdoing.
The 59-year-old brought Leicester in 2010 and he was named chairman the following year.
The Foxes have enjoyed unprecedented success subsequently, claiming a remarkable Premier League title in 2015/16.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]
AD: Dr Olatunji reveals a 30 days cure for small manhood, weak erection and premature ejaculation [Click to read more]