Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha is to face a trial in his native Thailand over his company King Power’s alleged failure to pay £322m in taxes.

The Thai Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct confirmed overnight that the case had been accepted and the trial will begin in Bangkok on February 12.

King Power was granted a monopoly over duty free shops at airports in Thailand in 2006, and the company allegedly owes the Thai government £322m.

However, Srivaddhanaprabha has always denied any wrongdoing.

The 59-year-old brought Leicester in 2010 and he was named chairman the following year.

The Foxes have enjoyed unprecedented success subsequently, claiming a remarkable Premier League title in 2015/16.