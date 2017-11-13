- Advertisement -

Sadio Mane has returned to Liverpool early from international duty after suffering a recurrence of a hamstring injury, the Senegalese Football Federation has announced.

The 24-year-old had spent almost a month on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Senegal in October.

Mane had appeared to make a full recovery from his injury after returning to first-team action for Liverpool in their 4-1 victory over West Ham on November 4.

But it seems he has aggravated his injury after the Senegalese Football Federation announced the winger would be allowed to return to Merseyside for treatment following conversations with Liverpool’s medical staff.

While away on international duty, Mane played a key role in helping Senegal secure qualification to the World Cup for the first time in 16 years with a 2-0 win over South Africa.

The statement from the Senegalese FA read: “The Senegalese Football Federation informs the national and international opinion that, following the match South Africa against Senegal on Friday, November 10, 2017, in Polokwane, the player Sadio Mane was slightly felt (sic) from his old injury.

“After consultations between the medical staff of the national team of Senegal and Liverpool, it was decided by mutual agreement to make it available to his club to continue treatment until full recovery.”