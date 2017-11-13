- Advertisement -

Morocco coach Herve Renard has revealed that he would love to face France at the 2018 World Cup.

Renard’s side secured a place at Russia 2018 with an impressive 2-0 victory in Ivory Coast on Saturday night.

Morocco will be returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1998 and Renard says facing the country of his birth would be special.

“We do not want to avoid anyone!” Renard said in the wake of Morocco’s qualification.

“Personally, I would like to face France. It would be a great honor for me to be in the same pool as the French team.”

The Atlas Lions coach also noted that he had received a congratulatory phone call from Morocco’s King Mohammed VI.

“I thank His Majesty for calling me. It’s a huge honour,” said the Frenchman. “He wanted to talk to us to pay tribute to everyone.

“Tonight we are proud of the Moroccan shirt, proud that the Moroccan flag returns to the World Cup. This is the fifth qualification so Morocco is not a small [football] country.”