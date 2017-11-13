- Advertisement -

Tiemoue Bakayoko has revealed that Didier Drogba helped convince him to move from Monaco to Chelsea.

Drogba, a legend for both Chelsea and Ivory Coast, played a major role in Bakayoko choosing the Blues over other suitors.

“It was clear in my mind that if I had to leave Monaco it was Chelsea. I was a fan of Chelsea, Drogba is a friend. He gave me advice about the club,” Bakayoko told Canal Plus.

The 23-year-old French midfielder, who is of Ivorian descent, also revealed that Antonio Conte’s desire to sign him helped further sway his decision.

“When you’re little you dream of being like them. When (Antonio) Conte calls you and tells you he wants you in his team and he needs you, you realize that you are really a good player.

“When a coach like that calls you and tells you that, it’s a pleasure.”