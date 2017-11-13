- Advertisement -

Patrice Evra is determined to continue playing football despite his ban by Uefa ban until the end of the season following his kung-fu kick on a fan.

He was sent off before Marseille’s Europa League defeat against Vitoria on November 2 for kicking a fan that he claimed was abusing him.

Federico Pastorello, the player agent dismissed rumours that the ex-Juventus, Nice and Monaco star was hanging up his boots at the age of 36 following his suspension, according to reports in The Sun.

Pastorello said: “Obviously he’s not feeling great at the moment but his career will not end here, he doesn’t want to leave the game in this way.

“He is physically stronger than he was five or six years ago and plenty of people have already been in touch with us.

“Patrice won’t be going back to Serie A after so many years at Juventus but we’re not ruling anything out, even Napoli, but that would be difficult I think.”

The former Manchester United defender has also been reported to be considering an appeal against the length of the sanction.