- Advertisement -

Real Madrid has offered Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos to Paris Saint-Germain in their bid to land Neymar.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid president, Florentino Perez, is determined to sign Neymar from PSG and will offer Kroos and Bale as part of a swap deal.

Neymar left Real Madrid arch rivals Barcelona to the France capital in a deal worth €222.

- Advertisement -

According to the report, an outright deal to land the Brazilian will exceed €400 million.

Perez feels he can replace Kroos and Bale with relative ease as he looks to minimise costs.

At present, PSG are in no mood to sell, but Madrid will not give up their pursuit of Neymar and are hopeful they can bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu within the next two seasons.