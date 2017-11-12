- Advertisement -

Rwanda qualified for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN), defeating Ethiopia 3-2 on aggregate in their two-legged play-off.

The victory was secured after a 0-0 draw in the second leg in Kigali on Sunday after Rwanda had won the first leg in Addis Ababa 3-2.

They replace Egypt who pulled out of the tournament – which is a biennial championship for African players based in their domestic leagues – because of a timing clash.

Rwanda’s previous appearance at the CHAN was in 2016 as hosts.

Morocco will stage the 2018 edition having replaced Kenya as hosts.

The draw for the 2018 CHAN will be made on 17 November 2017, with the 16-team tournament taking place from 12 January to 4 February.